Acton: Ohio is flattening the coronavirus curve, but now is not the time to let up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that Ohio is being successful in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

However, while social distancing and the stay at home order are working, Acton said there is still a lot of work to be done by all Ohioans in an effort to flatten the peak curve and allow hospitals time to increase their capacity.

“I want you to know that we are flattening that curve, but we can’t let up,” Acton said. “The only weapon we’ve had in slowing this down and Ohio has done an amazing job.”

Acton said the median age of the 109 deaths due to the virus is 78, but that the state was also seeing some deaths among younger people and people without preexisting conditions.

Acton also encouraged Ohioans to wear masks when they have to go out in public, saying the masks are to be used in addition to the other measures, not as an alternative.