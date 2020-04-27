A+ Arts Academy sends special messages to students during COVID-19 shutdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students and parents are under stress right now as kids learn from home.

A group of teachers at A+ Arts Academy on Fair Avenue used colorful paper hearts with messages of encouragement to its students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cortni Walker’s children attend the school. She saw the messages for first time Monday afternoon and was touched.

​”It lets me know the teachers do care about the children and that matters a lot,” said Walker.

Dean of Students Charles Traylor said the teachers are calling this the “Heart Challenge”.​

“We are thinking about them,” Traylor said. “We miss them. Our teachers took it a step further and started the Heart Challenge. They came into the school and produced paper hearts with messages of hope and inspiration. They also wrote in chalk on the outside of the school, some of these hearts with these messages. We have had parents and students that came by the school and got out of their vehicles and read the messages.”

It’s been a week since staff hung and wrote these messages, and despite the rain over the last few days, the messages still remain. ​

“For every teacher, not just my children’s teachers, we appreciate you. My​ children miss you. I’m in your corner. Whatever you need, I’m here,” said Walker.