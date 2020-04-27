Immunity confusion: A doctor explains why you shouldn’t assume you are safe from COVID-19

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres brings “immunity confusion” to light, and why sorting out facts from assumptions is vital to staying safe at a time when states are reopening.

“The World Health Organization says there’s no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies to it are protected from a second infection,” says Torres. “But to be clear, the WHO isn’t saying you can get coronavirus a second time, they are simply saying we don’t know what happens if you have antibodies or how long those antibodies can actually protect you.”

Torres also brings up the point that as many of the antibody tests are new, we can’t be sure of their reliability. But, he emphasizes, regardless of test results, what’s most important is that everyone continues to take precautions.

Torres says, “… that doesn’t mean people should be walking around with a false sense of security when you go out — thinking, ‘I have immunity so I can do whatever I want.'”

As some state begin their reopening plans and as some Americans are experiencing “quarantine fatigue,” it’s important for everyone to keep practicing social distancing — even if you have recovered from COVID-19 and test positive for antibodies.

“Not only to protect other people but also to protect yourself,” concludes Torres.