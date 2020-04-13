Husted says unemployment benefit answers are coming

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said his office is making an effort to better inform the public about their unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that there are still people out there who are not served at the level, the customer service level, we hoped to serve them,” he said. “In the coming days, we will be providing a list of actions that we’re taking, updates on that.”

However, Husted said there weren’t many specifics to report Monday.

Husted said a report on what the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is working on to help those seeking unemployment compensation, and that report should be available in the coming days.

He did mention that there have been improvements to the unemployment filing system, but said there is still a “mismatch” between the number of applicants and the number of people available to process the applications.

Husted said some of the difficulties applicants are encountering can be chalked up to mismatched information between what the applicant has and what the state has.

“(The unemployment system) has checks and balances in it because you have to make sure that the person who is applying is actually eligible,” he said.

ODJFS Director Kim Hall said the additional $600 bonus unemployment payment from the federal government should start being issued by the end of next week.

“Those are for those who are currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits, to receive an additional $600 per week on top of their original allotment,” Hall said.

The lieutenant governor added there are still a number of Ohio businesses hiring.

“It’s really quite amazing that there are over 40,000 jobs now posted on the coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch site,” Husted said, adding the jobs are from 642 employers.

“If you know somebody who may be in a position to take one of these jobs, encourage them to do so,” he said.