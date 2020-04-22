Husted lays out economic consequences of losing 1 million jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Jon Husted returned to Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing to give an update on Ohio’s economic status. The numbers were not positive.

Husted said over the past five weeks Ohio has lost almost 1 million jobs, and nationally the unemployment rate could reach between 15-25%.

“To put it in perspective, during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, the highest unemployment rate we experienced in Ohio was 10.9%,” Husted stated. “And we know what the economic consequences were during that time.”

Husted said the economic consequences will cast a wide net, impacting people’s mental and physical health, creating homelessness, small businesses closing, and decreased revenue for the state government all the way down to village municipal services such as police and fire departments.

“We’re just really trying to frame that to prepare people for what the reality of all this is, and to help understand there are health consequences on both sides of these decisions,” Husted added.