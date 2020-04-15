Husted addresses frustrations over Ohio unemployment filing process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Lt. Gov. Jon Husted addressed frustrations over filing for unemployment in Ohio Wednesday.

There have been more applications for unemployment over the past month since restaurants and businesses deemed non-essential were shut down than there were in the past two years, Husted said Wednesday.

“Pre-pandemic there were 42 people working in the call center,” and that was sufficient for a 4% unemployment rate, Husted said. “Now there 1,194 people and that is still not enough.”

#UNEMPLOYMENT: Lt. Governor Husted says pre-pandemic 42 people worked in the call center, now 1,194 people work in the center and it's still not enough. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 15, 2020

Husted promised that over the course of this week, they will on board an additional 337 staff and will introduce an interactive voice recognition system for frequently asked questions.

In addition to the volume of calls, the online application process has been overrun. Husted said the processing software is from 2004 and woefully outdated for pandemic levels of applicants.

#UNEMPLOYMENT: By the end of next week they will add an additional call center to answer people's questions, they will launch an online tool for 1099 workers (application will be available), e-application improvements will also launch. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 15, 2020

The lieutenant governor also reminded people to use the mass layoff number 2000108 on applications to bypass employer ID number.