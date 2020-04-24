Husted: 700K ballots yet to be returned to state; still time to apply for mail-in ballot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As next week’s deadline quickly approaches, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is urging voters to get their mail-in ballots for the primary election in the mail.

During Friday’s coronavirus briefing at the statehouse, Husted said votes will start being counted this Tuesday, April 28.

According to Husted, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1.7 million voters in Ohio have requested mail-in ballots, but the state has received only 1 million of the ballots.

“We know there are 700,000 ballots out there that haven’t been returned yet, and it’s time to get that done,” Husted said.

Husted also stressed that in addition to the presidential primary, there are 482 local issues that appear on ballots across the state, issues which affect local schools and libraries.

“These things matter,” he said. “I know this and Frank LaRose knows this. There are so many elections every year that are literally decided by one vote. There are hundreds of elections that I know of over the course of time that I was Secretary of State and Frank has been there, that these elections are decided by one vote or tied, so get that ballot in. Make your voice heard.”

The deadline for ballot applications is noon on Saturday, April 25. Applications filed after that will not receive a ballot.

All ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27, and received by the voter’s county board of elections by May 8. Voters can hand deliver ballots to the local board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

“It’s getting a little late in the process, so if you want to have that security of knowing that your ballot actually is going to get there in time to be counted, know that you can also drop it off at your local board of elections,” Husted said.

Husted said provisional ballots are available at the county board of elections offices for those who filed an application for a mail-in ballot but did not receive it. Voters who did not apply for a mail-in ballot will not be able to pick up a ballot at the board of elections office.

Both Husted and Gov. Mike DeWine said it was too early to predict what voting would look like for November’s general election, but Husted did say the state has an “all of the above” election system, allowing for in-person and mail-in voting for all elections.