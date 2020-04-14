Hundreds of food truck operators sign up for Ohio rest area permits to serve essential workers on the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Transportation says more than 200 food truck operators have signed up for permits to provide food for truck drivers at Ohio’s rest areas.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that food trucks could sign up for the free, special permits from ODOT allowing them to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
The move is an effort to provide truck drivers and other essential people on the road with hot meals as restaurants and fast food dining rooms remain closed by state order.
CLICK HERE to sign up for a permit and to learn more.