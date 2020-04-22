How you can do your part in the fight against a possible second wave of coronavirus

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres has the one thing you should know about today about COVID-19 — a possible second wave of the virus.

There is a new warning from the CDC director about a possible second wave of the coronavirus that could hit the country this coming winter.

“The concern is that coronavirus will strike again at the same time as the annual flu season,” says Torres. “Now we know these are both dangerous respiratory viruses. The combination of two outbreaks at once will be an even greater strain on a health care system that’s already stretched thin.”

However, Torres notes that knowing this information in advance allows the medical community to prepare. For example, hospitals can stock up on personal protective equipment and ventilators.

“For all of us, that means even as states stay-at-home orders are lifted, keep up social distancing and get a flu shot to hopefully reduce your risk of getting sick,” concludes Torres.