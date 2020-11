COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohioans in a statewide broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to “discuss the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19.”

The address comes as Ohio continues to set new records for cases and hospitalizations in the state.

The event will be carried live on NBC4, right here on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app. It will also be carried on the NBC4 Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.