How to watch: Gov. DeWine to address rising COVID-19 cases in Ohio at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has scheduled a news conference to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

DeWine will be joined at 11 a.m. Friday by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff to discuss the worsening number of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. You can watch it in the NBC4 app, on our Facebook page and here on nbc4i.com.

The 21-day average for cases in Ohio is now more than 1,000, and during the past two days the state has reported around 2,000 cases.

The latest number of cases in the state is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Friday.