Dr. Acton: Ohio Department of Health Hotline can’t answer ‘essential business’ questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Amy Acton addressed the spike in calls to the Ohio Department of Health hotline. She thanked the workers who are taking calls around the clock, and addressed the issue of people calling with non-medical related questions.

“This call center is really not a legal aid center,” Dr. Acton said. “We don’t really have the capability to help you understand that workplace situation. We really want you to be working with your employer on that.”

If you have a medical-related question or issue, you can call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH and Dr. Acton encouraged people to use the ODH website while you’re on hold.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted expanded on Dr. Acton’s point, saying that essential businesses do not need prior permission to continue operating. He encouraged businesses to create a document detailing their justification for being considered essential.

He said local police departments, sheriffs offices and health departments should not be called with legal questions about the order.

Husted promised to call out businesses violating the order.