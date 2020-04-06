How to made a easy, homemade bandanna mask

Coronavirus

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Based on CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Governor Mike DeWine has recommended Ohioians wear homemade face masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Homemade masks will not stop you from inhaling the virus particles, but at this point everyone should assume they are infected and a mask will stop particles from escaping from your mouth, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton explained.

HOW TO MAKE A BANDANNA MASK

What you need:

  1. Bandanna
  2. 2 hair elastics or rubber bands
  3. Safety pins, fabric glue, or needle and thread (optional)

How to make mask:

  1. Lay bandanna flat
  2. Grab top two corners, fold half way down to center
  3. Grab bottom two corner, fold half way up center
  4. Repeat steps 2 and 3
  5. Place elastics around ends
  6. Fold bandanna over elastics to make ends meet (or slightly overlap) in the middle
  7. Pin, glue, or sew ends together (optional)
  8. Place newly fastened mask over nose and mouth by putting elastics over ears

