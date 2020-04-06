How to made a easy, homemade bandanna mask

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Based on CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Governor Mike DeWine has recommended Ohioians wear homemade face masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Homemade masks will not stop you from inhaling the virus particles, but at this point everyone should assume they are infected and a mask will stop particles from escaping from your mouth, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton explained.

HOW TO MAKE A BANDANNA MASK

What you need:

Bandanna 2 hair elastics or rubber bands Safety pins, fabric glue, or needle and thread (optional)

How to make mask: