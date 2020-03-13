How to get tested for coronavirus in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Mysheika Roberts, discussed COVID-19 testing in Franklin County and the criteria for individuals being tested for coronavirus.

Here is what she said:

There are multiple ways individuals here in Franklin County can get tested.

If individuals are sick and need to be hospitalized at one of our four hospital systems, they can get tested for COVID-19 at the state lab.

I can tell you that our hospital systems are doing testing of out-patients for COVID-19 that started earlier in the week.

You have to have a doctor’s order, so you have to go through your primary care provider in order to access that type of testing. If you do not have a primary care provider you can call Columbus Public Health and we will assist you, assuming you meet the criteria.

The testing is testing — it is not screening — so if you think you’re exposed but you’re completely asymptomatic, you are likely not going to get tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner