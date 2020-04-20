How many were infected by COVID-19 in New York? We might know by week’s end

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres has new details about New York’s first antibody survey.

“Three thousand people out of 19.5 million residents will be chosen at random and be given a fingerpick test to see if they contain coronavirus antibodies,” says Torres. “The goal is to get a better handle on how many people have already been infected with the virus, even if they didn’t know it because they showed no symptoms.”

Torres explains that if antibodies are discovered in your blood, you might now have immunity to the virus, and you can safely return to work.

He also says by checking for antibodies we can also discover how many people were infected, which will essential to reopening the country.

“Now it’s important to note there’s no feasible way to test every person in the U.S., so this method of random sampling is a way for researchers to understand the spread of the virus in a community and apply that to the population at large,” Torres continues. “The New York governor’s office says they expect to have results at the end of this week.”