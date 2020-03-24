How central Ohio is dealing with the first day of stay-at-home order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For Clintonville resident Jack Cardy, the first day of Ohio’s stay-at-home order didn’t seem much different than the past two weeks.

“As long as I can get my coffee, go to the store, life is boring like it is for most people,” Cardy said.

The state’s order shutting down all non-essential businesses took effect at midnight on Monday.

Ohioans are asked to stay home now unless they need to get food or other essentials or to go out to get some exercise.

“I find myself walking my dog more, which is good for both her and me,” Cardy said. “I’m just bored. I can’t wait for things to get back. Everybody thinks that way, I guess.”

At Scioto Audubon Metro Park, yellow tape was wrapped around the playground and swings with signs saying it’s all closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

In Genoa Township, basketball hoops were removed from the backboards in township parks to discourage close contact with others.

The new order has not slowed new construction in Columbus. Crews pouring concrete for new sidewalks in the Short North said the work goes faster with so few pedestrians and so few cars on the street.

Under the state order, the following essential businesses are allowed to remain open:

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious entities

Media

First Amendment protected speech

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial and insurance institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades (building and construction tradesmen, plumbers, electricians, etc.)

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for off-site consumption

Supplies to allow people to work from home — sales and manufacturing

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Home-based care and services for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

At Cup-O-Joe in Clintonville, barista Julia Whitney tried to stay busy between customers by knitting a scarf for her father.

“It’s like a ghost town,” Whitney said. “I’m waiting for the tumbleweeds to start rolling.”

Whitney said the customers are few but added they have been very generous.

“These are the times you can either see the best or the worst come out in people and I’ve only seen the best come out of a lot of people,” Whitney said. “It’s really amazing.”