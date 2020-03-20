Hot Chicken Takeover closing North Market; Clintonville, Easton open for takeout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local restaurant chain announced Friday it would be closing one Columbus location due to the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

Hot Chicken Takeover announced its North Market location would be closing for the near future, along with its Crocker Park location in Cleveland, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The Clintonville and Easton locations will remain open for takeout and curbside service.

Hot Chicken Takeover said it would continue to help all suspended employees receive income between HCT and community and government relief during the closures, as well as ensure all team members continue to receive health benefits.

“These are the difficult decisions we never thought we’d have to make, but we have a plan in place for our team to help us bridge this gap until we are able to safely come back together again,” a release from the restaurant stated.

The restaurant said the decision to close the North Market and Crocker Park locations was due to both sites relying heavily on working professionals, tourism, conventions, and dine-in traffic.