Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 wave putting renewed strain on medical resources

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In many parts of the country, the delta variant is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including in central Ohio.

Some states like Alabama said it’s already out of ICU beds. Doctors here say things aren’t that bad, at least, not yet.

According to the Central Ohio Hospital Council, there are nearly 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in central Ohio. Last month, that number was around 30.

Combined with non-COVID-19 patients, 93 percent of hospital beds in the region are full. That number is normally between 80 and 85 percent.

On top of that, frontline healthcare workers said they’re feeling the fatigue after 18 months, and now dealing with a fourth wave of cases.

Doctors said this wave of cases was avoidable because of the availability of a vaccine.

“I think many of us were ready to return to near-normal and so the fact that we’re once again having to scramble to find nurses to cover all the shifts, scramble to find doctors to cover all these shifts, it’s very hard,” said Dr. Matthey Wxline, medical director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “A lot of people are ready to return to their regular lives. Many of us have not had vacations in a year and a half.”

Because hospitalization numbers lag behind case numbers, doctors said things will likely get busier before they get better, especially with students heading back to school and potentially causing more spread of the virus there.

