Hospital working to keep Ohio’s rural population healthy during coronavirus pandemic

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Hospitals are forced to make swift changes now that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is in central Ohio.

Staff at Fairfield Medical Center canceled public health events and outpatient clinics.

Doctor Andrew Dagg-Murry said doctors and nurses are limiting the number of people inside the hospital.

“We are trying to reach out to people by telephone calls. We sent all of our volunteers home. We reached out to them with postcards,” said Dagg-Murry.

Many of the patients Dagg-Murry serves are from rural communities and rely on community events to stay healthy.​ ​

“All of our educational events have been canceled. We are really just limiting people to the things they need to do. We aren’t doing as many clinics, outpatient clinics,” said Dagg-Murry.

As of now, the hospital isn’t short on equipment and supplies.​ Staff said no one has tested positive for coronavirus.​ They said people are taking better care of themselves.​

“We’ve been lucky. We haven’t seen too many. Our ER numbers are down dramatically. We realize people are staying in their homes and they don’t need to be out running around,” said Dagg-Murry.