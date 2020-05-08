Honda reopening production plants, including Marysville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Honda announced Friday that it would immediately begin reopening production plants in the United States, including the plant in Marysville.

Employees who were furloughed due to the production suspension will return to work either today, May 8, or Monday, May 11, depending on their location, the company said in a statement. Those employees were able to keep their benefits, but were not paid during the furlough.

When work begins at the plants, there will be new health and safety measures in place:

Temperature scanning – all Honda associates, suppliers, contractors and visitors will undergo a temperature scan and will not be allowed inside Honda facilities with a temperature of 100-degrees or higher.

Masks and cloth face coverings – as an added precaution, Honda is requiring the use of masks or cloth face coverings at all times inside all buildings except when eating or drinking. Honda plants and offices will provide one new mask per day for every associate.

Face shields – Honda will require associates to wear face shields in certain areas of the manufacturing plants as an added precaution.

Cleaning and disinfecting – Honda has increased cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing activities throughout its operations, along with providing cleaning supplies in common areas for use by associates.

Staggered shift start times – we have staggered our shift start times to reduce the amount of people entering and leaving plants at one time.

Staggered lunch and break times – we have made changes to seating arrangements in cafeterias and made additional rooms available for lunch.

Production processes – each plant is adjusting processes and workstations to achieve social distancing on the production line to the extent possible.

Capacity changes – common areas such as restrooms and locker rooms will limit capacity to maximize social distance.

Increased signage – all facilities have increased signage to remind associates of social distancing requirements, CDC guidelines for good hygiene and other helpful safety and health information.

Honda stopped production in late March.