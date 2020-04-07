Honda extends production suspension until May 1, includes Marysville plant; employees won’t be paid

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has extended its production suspension, including at the Marysville plant, until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company began the suspension at all automobile, engine, and transmission plants on March 23.

A spokesperson said employees will still receive benefits, but they will not be paid.

Should they need substantial income replacement until May 1, the company said it is sharing state and federal resources with its employees.

“In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles,” the company wrote in a statement. “As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.”