Live Now
Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

Honda extends production suspension at plants in North America

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
honda-airbag-recall_109609

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will be extending its production suspension at its plants in North America.  

According to a release, Honda said its North American automobile, engine and transmission plants will continue to suspend production until at least May 8. This would include the plant in Marysville.

Honda began its automobile production suspension in North America on March 23. 

Honda also said the majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for an additional week and will return to work on May 8 or 11 depending on location. This is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools