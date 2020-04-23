Honda extends production suspension at plants in North America

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will be extending its production suspension at its plants in North America.

According to a release, Honda said its North American automobile, engine and transmission plants will continue to suspend production until at least May 8. This would include the plant in Marysville.

Honda began its automobile production suspension in North America on March 23.

Honda also said the majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for an additional week and will return to work on May 8 or 11 depending on location. This is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April.