Home Energy Assistance Program extended to May 1st

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press conference, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the Home Energy Assistance Program will be extended until May 1st. The program normally runs until the end of March.

He said income eligible Ohioans will have continued access to the program to provide heating assistance to individuals and businesses that need the help during the coronavirus crisis.

The Development Services Agency secured approval from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to extend the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools