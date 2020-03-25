Home Energy Assistance Program extended to May 1st

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press conference, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the Home Energy Assistance Program will be extended until May 1st. The program normally runs until the end of March.

We have also learned that the Development Services Agency has secured approval from the US Dept. of Health & Human Services to extend the Winter Crisis Program from March 31 to May 1. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 25, 2020

He said income eligible Ohioans will have continued access to the program to provide heating assistance to individuals and businesses that need the help during the coronavirus crisis.

The Development Services Agency secured approval from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to extend the program.

