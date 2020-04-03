1  of  2
Hocking Hill State Park closed due to COVID-19 concerns
Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton provide update on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

Hocking Hill State Park closed due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting at sunset Friday, Hocking Hills State Park and all its trails will be closed until further notice. 

Citing the difficulty of maintaining 6 feet of social distancing because of the challenging terrain of a narrow trail system, where stepping off the trail is strictly prohibited the Ohio Department of Natural Resource has closed Hocking Hill State Park. 

“In order to protect the health and safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing Hocking Hills State Park,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This was a difficult decision, however, this unique trail system is not designed to allow for adequate social distancing without potential risks.” 

At this time, Hocking Hills State Park is the only full park closure in Ohio’s state park system and will include the closure of several features and sites including: Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave, Rock House and Whispering Cave. This closure will also include Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve. 

For more information click here: Ohio Department of Natural Resource

