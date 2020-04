COLUMBUS (WMH) — Hocking County has reported its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Hocking County Health Department announced the first case Saturday, but did not disclose any of the person’s demographic information.

Hocking County was one of the last counties in Ohio to report a case.

As of Friday, there are cases 5,878 cases of the coronavirus reported in the state leading to 1,755 hospitalizations and 231 deaths. There are 548 ICU admissions.