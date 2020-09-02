Hilliard schools to weigh two weeks of COVID-19 data before shifting educational modes

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — In a move it said would maintain consistency, Hilliard City School District announced it will observe two weeks of COVID-19 data before switching the district’s education model.

The school board passed a resolution Tuesday laying out the new policy.

The district said it will look for two weeks of consistency in the state’s advisory system level before shifting the district’s education mode.

For example, if Franklin County were moved to Level 3 (Red) on the state system, the district would not move back to an all online model of learning unless the county stayed at Level 3 for two weeks.

“The first week in a new Risk Level will be ‘the watch week,’ a second week at the same advisory level will trigger a change the following Monday,” a press release from the district read.

The move, the district said, was to provide stability for families.

“We know that consistency is important for our families. This resolution provides stability for at least two weeks as we respond to the challenges of COVID-19,” said Hilliard Superintendent John Marschhausen.

Hilliard students are currently using a hybrid model of both online and in-person classes.

The hybrid plan allows for a reduced number of students in the buildings while providing a combination of in-person and online learning. All students are in-person 2 days a week, divided into two groups by last name. On the alternating weeks, students will attend a third day in-person.

Last week, Franklin County Public Health recommended schools switch to a hybrid education model.