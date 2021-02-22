Hilliard schools remain hybrid through March 11

(File Aug. 21, 2020) Hilliard City Schools students return to the classroom for a hybrid learning module. Originally, the district began classes remotely because the state’s COVID-19 Alert System had Franklin County in the Red. Now the county has been downgraded to orange.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard City Schools will remain in a hybrid model of learning until March 11, with an eye to switch to all in-person learning four days later.

The Hilliard City School Board of Education passed a resolution Monday establishing the new dates, with a goal of returning all students to in-person instruction on March 15.

The resolution also gives the superintendent the power to move any or all school buildings to elearning or hybrid leaning should staffing issues arise.

The district’s hybrid plan has students attending in-person classes two days a week, with students alternating a third in-person class every other week.

