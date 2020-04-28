Hilliard pools to remain closed this year

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard’s public pools will remain closed for the summer, the city announced on its website Monday.
In addition, the city has canceled all city-sponsored public events through June 30, including Celebration at the Station and Safety Town.
Hilliard operates the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and the Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we recognize that it is in the interest of the health and safety of our residents,” the city wrote on its website.
Anyone who purchased a pool membership will receive a refund.
More details are expected to be released Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- NEW Ohio Stay at Home order issued through May 1
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app