Hilliard pools to remain closed this year

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard’s public pools will remain closed for the summer, the city announced on its website Monday.

In addition, the city has canceled all city-sponsored public events through June 30, including Celebration at the Station and Safety Town.

Hilliard operates the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and the Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we recognize that it is in the interest of the health and safety of our residents,” the city wrote on its website.

Anyone who purchased a pool membership will receive a refund.

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.

