Hilliard issues order mandating face coverings for businesses, public spaces

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard joins a list of cities around Columbus that is going to begin requiring face coverings.

An executive order issued by the city states facial coverings will be mandated in all businesses for both employees and customers, and in all outdoor public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.

The mandate takes effect Tuesday, July 7, and will remain in place until Franklin County reaches a Level 1 on the Ohio COVID-19 Risk Levels meter.

The levels, as laid out by Gov. Mike DeWine last week, are:

“We are in a crucial period with increases in cases and hospitalizations,” said Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall. “Everyone must take the necessary precaution of wearing a face covering to keep our economy open and ensure our schools can safely go back in session.”

Hilliard joins Bexley, Columbus, Dublin, Whitehall, Westerville, and Grandview Heights in issuing some sort of face-covering mandate.

The executive order states:

1. All individuals, patronizing business establishments or employed by a business establishment within the City of Hilliard, shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times, when within the business establishment and their associated appurtenances, including parking lots and sidewalks, subject to the exceptions listed in Section 4.

2. All individuals in City of Hilliard parks and other outdoor public spaces who are unable to maintain the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines of six feet between individuals shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times, subject to the exceptions listed in Section 4.

3. All individuals observing organized sporting events on City of Hilliard or Hilliard City School District properties, shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times, subject to exceptions listed in Section 4.

4. Face Coverings are not required for the following: a. Individuals who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition, or developmental disability, or who are unable to remove the face covering without assistance, and any individual who should not wear face coverings under the CDC guidance. b. Individuals engaging in strenuous exercise activities, although such individuals should make every effort to maintain six feet of physical distancing between other individuals. c. Individuals participating in sports activities so long as those activities are conducted in compliance with the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health. d. Children under the age of 6 years old. e. Individuals actively eating or drinking; an individual not seated at his or her table or the bar is required to wear a face covering. f. Individuals seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible. g. Individuals giving a speech for a broadcast to an audience. h. Individuals temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes. i. Individuals whose sincere religious belief prevents them from wearing a face covering. j. Individuals employed in positions where a face covering is either dangerous or not recommended by CDC guidelines. k. Individuals in private, individual offices. l. Individuals engaged in dental work or medical procedures. m. Individuals receiving a facial treatment, shave, or other services on the part of the head which the face covering covers or by which the face covering is secured. n. Individuals or events who are otherwise exempted by the Franklin County Board of Health or the Ohio Department of Health.

5. For the purposes of this Order, “face covering” means a piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that fully covers the mouth and nose that is secured with ear straps or otherwise ties so as to prevent slipping. A face covering may be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from household materials. Face coverings include, but are not limited to bandanas, scarves, medical masks, and cloth masks; and also include respirators, N95 masks or other personal protective equipment that provides a higher level of protection than a face covering defined in this Section. A face covering shall be worn so as to cover the mouth and nose in compliance with the CDC’s guidance on wearing face coverings.

6. For the purposes of this Order, “business establishment” means any facility, building, or structure operated by and for a business engaged in the sale or other transaction of any kind of anything of value in exchange for good commodities, services, or temporary lodging and that is open to the general public or by appointment and includes, but is not limited to, grocery stories, retail stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, restaurants and bars (including outdoor seating for such facilities), hotels and motels, (excluding the rented room or suites), gyms, and similar facilities.

7. Pursuant to Ordinance No. 20-10, Section 3, whoever violates this Order is guilty of a minor misdemeanor, which could allow for a penalty of up to one hundred fifty dollars ($150.00).

8. This Order shall be in full force and effect from July 7, 2020 and will remain in place until the spread and impacts of COVID-19 in Franklin County are at level that allows for the lifting of this Order. The requirements contained in this Order will be suspended at such time that Franklin County achieves a Level 1 (yellow) in accordance with the Ohio COVID-19 Risk Levels set in place by Governor DeWine. The requirements will resume and/or remain in effect at any time Franklin County is at Level 2 (orange), Level 3 (red) or Level 4 (purple) as referenced in the following link.