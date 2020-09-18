Hilliard to hold trick-or-treat following DeWine’s Halloween guidelines

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for communities to celebrate Halloween in a safe way Friday.

Even before the announcement, Hilliard began looking at their plan for trick-or-treat.

Director of Community Relations David Ball said the city did a survey of the community asking them about trick-or-treat. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of doing it. 

“It was so loud and vocal that there really wasn’t any question for us that if there’s any way possible to do trick-or-treat, we were going to go ahead and do that,” said Ball.

With the pandemic canceling many events, Ball says trick-or-treat is a perfect time to celebrate while still socially distancing and wearing a mask.

“You think about Halloween — kids are wearing masks anyway, so whether they are wearing the plastic mask on their face or whether they can incorporate a face mask, maybe we’ll have a lot of Dr. Amy Actons running around town,” said Ball.

The city is holding its trick-or-treat on Oct. 29, and Ball said they will be going over the governor’s recommendations and sending out safety guidelines. 

