Hilliard daycare worker tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker at a daycare center in Hilliard has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent by the director of All About Kids, the employee was last in the building on Friday, was tested Saturday, and had the results back Monday.

The employee reported mild symptoms and was teste at All About Kids’ request, the letter states.

The center has reported the information to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the local health department, as per state guidelines.

The employee will not return to the school until they have completed isolation procedures.

The parents of any child who was in close contact with the employee has been notified, the letter states.

The building will reopen Tuesday following a deep cleaning and sanitization Monday.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools