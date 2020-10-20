Hilliard daycare worker tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker at a daycare center in Hilliard has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent by the director of All About Kids, the employee was last in the building on Friday, was tested Saturday, and had the results back Monday.

The employee reported mild symptoms and was teste at All About Kids’ request, the letter states.

The center has reported the information to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the local health department, as per state guidelines.

The employee will not return to the school until they have completed isolation procedures.

The parents of any child who was in close contact with the employee has been notified, the letter states.

The building will reopen Tuesday following a deep cleaning and sanitization Monday.