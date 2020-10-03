Hilliard City Schools, public health monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard City Schools and Franklin County Public Health sent an update to parents about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Families are being urged to stay vigilant with following safety guidelines.

If conditions do not improve, a two-week safety break may be necessary for individual school buildings.

The district said that during the 14-day break, students will shift to online learning.

School officials will continue to evaluate district data and monitor positive cases.

