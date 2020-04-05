Hilliard care center announces four additional COVID-19 coronavirus cases

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCHM) — A care center in Hilliard has announced four additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at the center, bringing confirmed cases up to nine.

The Mill Run Care Center said Sunday that three employees and one resident have tested positive for the virus. In total, two residents and seven employees have contracted the virus.

Mill Run said in a statement that some of the employees who tested positive have recovered and will return to work once they are medically cleared.

The three additional employees who tested positive have been self-quarantining at their homes for up to 11 days already, Mill Run said. Each of those employees had mild symptoms at home and stayed home rather than come to work.

The additional resident who tested positive had a mild fever that was detected by staff during routine temperature checks that occur every four hours. The resident was isolated pending test results and tested positive despite showing no additional symptoms.

Mill Creek announced three cases — two employees and a resident — Friday.

The care center thanked Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration, saying the changes made to Ohio’s testing priority sped up both testing and results for the center.