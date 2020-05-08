Several central Ohio Memorial Day, 4th of July events canceled due to pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Based on recommendations from the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association (COMMA) and the Franklin County Township Association (FCTA), several communities have announced changes to Memorial Day and Independence Day events.

Among those cancellations are:

Columbus: July 3 — Red, White, & BOOM, traditionally the Midwest’s largest Independence Day event, was cancelled for 2020 as well, instead moving to a four-night celebration on television.

Hilliard: July 4 — the Freedom Fest concert, parade, and fireworks celebration. The city will also not open its municipal pools for the 2020 summer season

Worthington: Memorial Day — parade

July 4 — the Fourth of July Family Picnic and Fireworks.

The city is considering moving all three events to Labor Day weekend.

Upper Arlington: Fourth of July celebration

Grandview Heights: annual Memorial Day parade and closing its pool.

Canal Winchester: municipal pool closed for the summer. Music in the Park canceled.

Dublin: Memorial Day and July 4th events postponed. A patriotic home and business decorating contest is in the works, and the Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby will take place throughout the city, not a centralized location.

New Albany: The Fourth of July parade and festival and fireworks are postponed. The annual New Albany Symphony 5K run will be held virtually.