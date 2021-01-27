Hillard, Reynoldsburg schools will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites for county school employees

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Starting Tuesday, two Franklin County school districts will become mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for teachers and education staff who will be able to get their first shot.

The two sites are Hilliard Davidson High School and on the eastern side of the county, it will be Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus.

“Between us and Reynoldsburg, we should hopefully take care of all the schools in Franklin County over the next week,” said Hilliard City School District Deputy Superintendent Mike McDonough.

Administration at the two districts are excited to get the ball rolling on COVID vaccinations.

“The goal was 1,800 people per day so over the course of, we’re talking 18,000 people getting done,” explained Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown.

Brown said the clinics will run Tuesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The high school campuses will be busier than ever. Educators, janitors, busing stuff — all can sign up for their first dose.

“We’re fortunate with the location of where our field house is, where we’re going to be administering those vaccinations is very near our sports stadium, so there lots of parking there,” McDonough said.

“We’ll have our safety and security team to assist with moving people from one place to the other or even with parking and things of that nature and we’re also getting some support from the Reynoldsburg Police Department, thanks to our mayor,” Brown said.

Instruction for the two districts will move to remote learning Thursday and Friday to allow for staff to recuperate. Wednesday is already a virtual day.

“If we have a handful of drivers out (being vaccinated), then we won’t be able to transport all of our kids when they come in person on those days,” explained Brown. “So it gives us the opportunity to make sure we have people fully recovered from whatever side effects they have.”

With staff being vaccinated, the next logical step would be to get students back for in-person instruction five days a week.

“Am I hopeful that we’ll be in a position to have everybody come every day sometime in the near future?” Brown asked. “I am, I just don’t have any sense of when that might be.”

“I think those are all conversations we’re having right now, but certainly we want to be able to get back to all in as soon as possible,” McDonough said. “Would love to see our kids back experiencing some of the things they’ve missed out on over the last 12 months.”