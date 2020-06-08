Here’s what’s reopening in Ohio beginning June 10

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Ohio Governor Mike DeWine kept his mantra of “Ohioans are able to do two things at once,” by announcing the following businesses and venue will be able to open this week. Of course, the business management and employees will have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set by the state. Click here: Specific information for each type of venue relating to guidelines.
Opening June 10
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
Opening June 19
- Casinos
- Racinos
- Amusement parks
- Water parks
