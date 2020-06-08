Here’s what’s reopening in Ohio beginning June 10

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Ohio Governor Mike DeWine kept his mantra of “Ohioans are able to do two things at once,” by announcing the following businesses and venue will be able to open this week. Of course, the business management and employees will have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set by the state. Click here: Specific information for each type of venue relating to guidelines.

Opening June 10

  • Aquariums
  • Art galleries
  • Country clubs
  • Ice skating rinks
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor sports facilities
  • Laser tag facilities
  • Movie theaters (indoor)
  • Museums
  • Playgrounds (outdoor)
  • Public recreation centers
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Social clubs
  • Trampoline parks
  • Zoos

RELATED STORIES:
Franklin Park Conservatory Opens June 13
Kings Island, Cedar Pointe backs HB 665 to reopen

Kings Island

Opening June 19

  • Casinos
  • Racinos
  • Amusement parks
  • Water parks

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools