Helping Alzheimer’s patients during coronavirus pandemic

The fight against coronavirus is taking on a whole new dimension for healthcare workers who are delivering services to people living with Alzheimer's, whether they are at home, or in nursing homes or assisted living.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio this week released a guide for caregivers with recommendations on everything from preventing the spread of the virus, to person-centered care, communicating with families, and responding to dementia-related behavior problems that are expected to get worse during this stressful time. ​

The problems are heightened for family members who are locked out of the facilities that are caring for their loved ones. Deneen Day said she has not seen her mother since March 10.

“My mother has been on the Alzheimer’s journey for 12 years, and I never thought that in this part of her decline that she would be by herself,” she said.​

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Day visited her mother daily. She says for dementia patients, visits through Facebook or through the window of a nursing home don’t seem to work.

“They don’t understand the technology of Facetime,” Day said. “They don’t understand why that person is on the other side of the window. A lot of time, they don’t even know who that person is. They just know it is an important person who has been coming to see them.” ​

The Alzheimer’s guide helps caregivers navigate the challenges of coronavirus. Click here to read the guide.