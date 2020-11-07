‘Help Restaurants Survive this Winter:’ campaign calls for more assistance ahead of cold weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohio restaurants are bracing for a hit to business as cooler weather approaches. A recent study by the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) found more than half of its members do expect their businesses to stay afloat into 2021 with additional financial support.

Several local measures are combatting the devastation facing the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 health crisis. Governor Mike DeWine announced new CARES Act assistance for small businesses and the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation approved the governor’s request to send $5 billion in dividends to Ohio employers.

In Columbus, the city extended its outdoor seating pilot program through November, allowing restaurants to expand their seating into sidewalks, parking lots and right of ways.

Kyle Schmidt, co-owner of Schmidt’s Restaurant and Sausage Haus in the German Village, said the extra seat has helped compensate for the 50 percent capacity lost indoors because of social distancing requirements.

Friday, he was looking forward to unseasonably warm weather attracting customers.

“We’re doing what we can, but mother nature is the biggest enemy of the tent right now,” he said.

In anticipation of cooler weather, the restaurant is installing new plexiglass barriers between seats at its bar and sliding partitions between tables to accommodate 20 more indoor seats.

“If we have to take a little away from the atmosphere to be able to get people in here and eating and feeling safe, that’s what we’re going to do,” Schmidt explained.

Fewer diners in Schmidt’s restaurant and fewer festivals hosting its food trucks have taken a toll on business, but the owners are confident their name recognition and loyal customers will help the 130 year old mainstay survive.

“I think we can overcome things. We’ve done it before — the fire in ‘83, the blizzard in the ‘70s — so I think we can overcome and we’ll be okay,” he said.

ORA President John Barker explained many other restaurants are not as well-positioned. The organization is joining a nationwide campaign called “Help Restaurants Survive this Winter.” The initiative, led by the National Restaurant Association, is pleading with Congress to pass new stimulus legislation and renew the Paycheck Protection Program.

“They all agree, from a nonpartisan standpoint, that we need another relief bill,” Barker said.

In Ohio, the ORA is calling on local leaders to streamline the permit process for outdoor dining and offer tax incentives for businesses hoping to prolong the outdoor dining season by purchasing heaters and tents.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the safety of dining out in restaurants. Barker explained health reports do not show a link between dining in public restaurants and spikes in COVID-19 cases. He also said Ohio’s 10 p.m. last call for alcoholic beverages has had no obvious effect on the rise and fall of cases since it was enacted.

To attract more customers to patronize restaurants, the ORA is promoting its members during a “Dine Safe Across Ohio” event. Between November 16-20, participating restaurants are encouraged to offer specials. Customers may also donate to the Ohio Restaurant Relief Fund. Learn more by clicking here.