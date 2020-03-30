Help available for domestic violence victims during coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is seeing a spike in domestic violence homicides, likely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet despite the statewide shelter in place order, help is still there for those who need it.

This week the city attorney’s office tells said there have been 60 domestic violence arrests, which is about average.

However, there have been three domestic violence homicides in the last three weeks alone.

To put that in perspective, during all of last year there were seven domestic violence homicides.

The city attorney is concerned about the trend and wants families and potential victims to know. There are resources here to help protect families and prosecute offenders.

“The one thing I want to get out as city attorney is to let individuals and potential victims of domestic violence know that resources are available right now, even in the midst of this coronavirus outbreak,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

The city attorney’s office wants people to know their domestic violence unit is still open right now, offering services from counseling to crisis intervention.

Anyone who feels unsafe should call the CHOICES victims’ hotline at 614-224-4663

