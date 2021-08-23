Watch: Ohio’s top doctor to discuss respiratory illnesses, COVID-19 cases in children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s top doctor is set to discuss respiratory illnesses and COVID-19 cases in children at 11:30 a.m. Monday. You can watch his comments here on nbc4i.com.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, will be joined by health officials with children’s hospitals across the state.

According to the state Department of Health, 13.5% of 0-19 age group in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine, the only one authorized for those ages 12-17, received full approval from the FDA.

Earlier Monday, Dr. Rustin Morse, chief medical officer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Lee Ann Wallace, chief nursing officer, spoke about how to differentiate between COVID-19 and RSV and about their hospital’s preparedness to care for children in central Ohio. 

