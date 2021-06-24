Health experts explain the risk of myocarditis with the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The CDC has identified a potential link between the COVID vaccine and a heart inflammation in young people, known as myocarditis. Medical experts say this shouldn’t deter you from getting the shot.

“We have the systems in place to identify this risk, though it is very small,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health.



Dr. Vanderhoff says myocarditis can cause chest pain, fatigue, or shortness of breath, and explained that most young people who experience myocarditis have very mild cases and can often recover on their own or with minimal treatment.

Out of the more than 300 million doses of COVID vaccine administered in the U.S., the CDC has encountered around 300 cases of myocarditis in people younger than 30.

“You’re talking about a fraction, of a fraction, of a percent. So we’re really talking about something that happens very infrequently,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.



Other local health officials including agree.

“Even if you look at the highest risk group, which is the age group of 12–17-year-old males, per million the risk of myocarditis is just 70, whereas the risk of COVID is much higher,” said Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, a cardiologist with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.



Myocarditis cases were most common in males in their teens and early 20s and would mostly occur within one week of the second dose.