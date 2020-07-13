Hardin holds annual fish fry, pig roast event with social distancing on the menu

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many events are having to change how they’re held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin’s 6th annual Fish Fry and Pig Roast.

Instead of eating all together, a drive thru was set up so families could take their food home. 

This year, 2,000 people registered for meals.

Usually people pay, but this year, it was free. 

“I really do think it’s needed more now than ever to come out, to feel love,” Hardin said. “Nothing unites folks like food.”

Some were also able to get food if they did not pre-register.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools