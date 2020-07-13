Hardin holds annual fish fry, pig roast event with social distancing on the menu

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many events are having to change how they’re held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin’s 6th annual Fish Fry and Pig Roast.

Instead of eating all together, a drive thru was set up so families could take their food home.

This year, 2,000 people registered for meals.

Usually people pay, but this year, it was free.

“I really do think it’s needed more now than ever to come out, to feel love,” Hardin said. “Nothing unites folks like food.”

Some were also able to get food if they did not pre-register.