Half a vaccine? Central Ohio doctors say new CDC recommendation could lead to confusion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As healthcare workers across the state are preparing to receive their second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks, the U.S. government is set to consider giving just half-doses of the Moderna vaccine going forward.

According to Dr. Moncef Slaoui with Operation Warp Speed, officials are aiming to expedite the vaccine’s slower-than-expected rollout across the country.

So far, only 4 million people have been vaccinated, well below the 20 million officials initially projected by this stage.

Just two weeks ago, central Ohio hospitals began administering the first doses of Moderna.

Now, local medical experts are responding to suggestions the U.S. could consider a new approach to its rollout.

“If I was told, all of a sudden, you’re going to get half a dose, I would kind of scratch my head and really wonder why that changed,” admitted OhioHealth medical director and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

On Sunday, Slaoui made the statement about the possible change in doses for people ages 18-55.

But what recipients want to know is why?

“Theoretically, since the Pfizer vaccine with 30 micrograms of messenger RNA works fine, it would stand to reason that if you gave 30 micrograms of the Moderna vaccine that it would work just as well,” explains Dr. Mark Herbert from Mount Carmel.

But with data and science to support the idea not yet available to the public, experts like Herbert have questions about the plan’s effectiveness.

“We know the messenger RNA provides immunity, so is there something else in the vaccine that stimulates immunity as well? Or is it just messenger RNA?” Herbert asked.

But at least one expert thinks a deviation in the authorized administration plan will cause more confusion among the public.

“Whenever you’re trying to communicate effectively in the setting of a pandemic, you want to be on-point with the same message, in a consistent, simple way people can understand,” Gastaldo said.

Ultimately creating even more hesitancy among skeptics.

“If that message has changed in a short period of time, it does some cause some confusion and may feed into vaccine hesitancy,” Gastaldo added.

Experts said not only would the FDA and CDC both have to review and approve any changes to how the vaccine is administered, but those changes would require a whole new education outreach and training of the science to health officials who have to communicate it to those receiving the vaccine.