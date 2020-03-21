Gun stores seeing unprecedented sales during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A line of more than 40 customers stretched around the corner and normally overflowing shelves were becoming sparse at L.E.P.D. Firearms, Range and Training Facility Saturday.

Owner Eric Delbert said in recent weeks, the store’s sales were reaching nearly 15 times what he normally sees.

“We’ve been through six Black Fridays, presidential elections and several post mass shootings. And so when we saw that, we knew it was just the tip of the iceberg,” Delbert explained.

Some customers thought the scene was reminiscent of a Black Friday doorbuster sale.

“I was very surprised to see the line around the building. I’m a little disappointed there’s no honey-baked ham waiting for us on the other end,” joked Cynthia Mitchell.

Delbert attributed the unprecedented demand to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It goes to the visceral response… what are they feeling?” he said. “When the time comes, when they’re truly concerned about protecting themselves and their family, they’re feeling the need to make sure they can do that.”

He explained the pandemic has also changed the store’s operations. Abiding by CDC guidelines, staff only allowed 10 people inside the store at a time and routinely sanitized all high-touch surfaces.

The business also planned to follow others in the industry and Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations Sunday, closing completely until the end of March.

Delbert said he’ll try to accommodate customers awaiting background checks for their firearms on an individual basis. In the meantime, he hopes several weeks of booming sales will be enough to keep the small business afloat when it closes.

“We’ve worked seven years to get to this point,” Delbert said. “And it’s disheartening to think we might take a step backwards in all of this.”