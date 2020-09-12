Groveport Madison Schools postpone in-person classes to October

GROVEPORT (WCMH) — Groveport Madison Schools has delayed its return to the classroom by nearly a month.

In a post to its Facebook page Friday night, the school district announced it has delayed the start of in-person classes as part of a hybrid learning model until Oct. 19. The initial return date was set for Sept. 21.

The post states the decision was made to keep the students and employees safe. In addition, the district said it wanted to avoid moving to an in-person model only to have to return to virtual learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Labor Day holiday.

“It was also believed that with October 19 being the first day of the second quarter of the school year, this would be among the least disruptive transition times for students. It also gives families sufficient time to plan for the transition,” the post states.

The school has also established a COVID-19 dashboard, which will be updated with any COVID-19 cases the district is made aware of. For more on the dashboard, click here.

For more on the district’s return to school plan, click here.