Group seeking aid to help central Ohio parents in need of diapers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many parents worry about how they’re going to keep clean diapers on their child now that the COVID-19 coronavirus stay at home order has them in isolation instead of working.

Organizers at the Columbus Diaper Coalition said the need is higher than it’s ever been.

Many non-profits like food pantries not only give food, but they also give out diapers to parents. Laura Mullins with the Columbus Diaper Coalition said some of the pantries can barely keep the shelves stocked.​

“Worthington Resource Center, their max amount of diapers they typically order from us is 4,500 a month. I gave them 5050, and I could have given them more,” said Mullins. ​

Mullins said the need for diapers has increased, especially for larger sizes.​ ​

“Because 4, 5, and 6 are the most requested size. They’re the least amount in the box and the most expensive,” said Mullins. ​ “This month, I did it a little bit differently. I actually contacted all of our partners to see how they’re doing. Were they open? Are they seeing a large surge in clients? Are they seeing a surge in new clients.” ​

Mullins said for the month of March, they’ve given out 37,000 diapers, and that’s 25 percent more diapers than before.​ ​

Mullins said they’d prefer cash donations because they are able to buy the diapers at a much-discounted rate.​ To donate, you can go to their website https://www.columbusdiapercoalition.org/.