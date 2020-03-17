Grocery stores scrambling to keep up with unprecedented demand

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grocery stores are feeling the effects of the current public health crisis.

The stores remain among the few places still fully open in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic, though many are limiting their hours.

In order to maximize resources and focus on cleaning, Kroger is now only open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As soon as doors opened at one north Columbus location Tuesday, dozens of customers flooded the store to stock up on essentials.

“Bread, fruit, mostly stuff like that, milk,” Josh Lundgren recounted his shopping list. “The only thing I could not get in there was eggs. They are out of eggs, but they do have toilet paper.”

Lundgren donned a respirator mask for the outing, worrying about catching or passing on the highly contagious virus.

“Mostly I was just grabbing stuff for my grandmother, hence why I’m wearing the mask. She’s 93 years old and I’m just trying to protect the elderly,” he explained.

Many stores are scrambling to keep high-demand items like bread, milk, eggs, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies in stock and some are limiting the number of each item individuals can purchase.

“Even when I was in there, I was thinking I should maybe get more bread. Then I came and was like, ‘There are probably some people out there freaking out and probably need it more than I do so I’ll just leave it for them,’” said shopper Aaron Walters.

The Kroger Company says it’s ramping up sanitation and working to keep everything in stock, while also protecting its employees.

Kroger issued the following statement Tuesday:

“The health and wellbeing of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority. As such, we have formed a task force to activate our pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the evolving situation. This work, like all other work we do, is guided by our values and our promise. To that end, we will seek to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. Preparedness is in our DNA – our store teams regularly manage through severe weather events, for example, and our teams are always well-prepared to be there when our customers need us most. Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.” Kroger statement

The unprecedented levels of business are also prompting the company to immediately hire new employees. It’s encouraging anyone losing work hours during the pandemic to apply for positions across retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates could be placed within several days. Learn more here.

In addition to Kroger, Giant Eagle and Walmart announced abbreviated hours to allow staff to clean and restock. Also, several other retail outlets have announced either temporary closures or changed their hours during the outbreak.