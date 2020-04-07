Grocery stores roll out new changes to promote social distancing, follow executive order

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Shoppers will be seeing major changes at stores across Ohio.

Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine’s extended Stay at Home order took effect, along with new restrictions for essential businesses. The order asks stores to use their discretion to limit customers and promote social distancing.

Kroger and Giant Eagle grocery chains are both implementing guidelines to keep the number of people inside stores below 50 percent of the building code.

At Kroger, the typical maximum capacity is 1 person per 60 square feet. New rules allow 1 person per 120 square feet.

“It’s also giving space for our associates to really work, get products back on the shelves that our customers are coming in for,” explained Amy McCormick, a spokesperson for the Kroger Company.

The new measures are taking effect as grocery stores experience an unprecedented surge in business.

“The first couple of weeks we were referring to it as experiencing Thanksgiving every day,” McCormick said of the holiday-level type of demand brought about by the pandemic.

Though some of the initial panic buying has subsided and stores say supply chains remain strong, DeWine is continuing to ramp up precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At Kroger, access to stores is controlled with a single entrance and opposite-end exit. An associate cleans every used cart and sets it aside for entering customers. Social distancing stickers mark every six feet in line at check-out and a sheet of plexiglass separates customers from register operators.

Technology called QueVision, originally intended to let managers know when to open more registers, keeps track of the number of people coming in and out of the store.

A monitor near the check-out lanes alerts managers when the store capacity is approaching 50 percent. When the numbers get close, carts mark off an area near the entrance for a line to form outside.

McCormick said Kroger is also implementing preventative measures to protect its employees. The company is providing gloves and masks to any associate who wishes to wear them. It’s also encouraging workers to monitor their temperatures and stay home if they feel sick.

In general, Kroger wants everyone to use good judgment.

“We’re just asking that customers shop responsibly,” said McCormick. “Come to the store, get what you need, practice social distancing and we’ll all get through this together.”

Since a call for more employees at the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger has hired close to 1,000 new associates in central Ohio.

The company is still looking for more employees at nearly all of its locations. You can find job listings here: https://jobs.kroger.com/.