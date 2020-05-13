Grocery store prices spike most in 46 years

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Certain types of food aren’t just harder to find at grocery stores — they are costing more too.

No, it is not your imagination as prices surged last month.

And the increases are unprecedented.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the prices of staples like eggs, meats, and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years.

Eggs saw the biggest hike, up 16 percent.

But all six of the major grocery store food categories are up at least 1.5 percent.

Grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases as most industries saw declines in April.