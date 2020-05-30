Groceries, not guns: Guard challenge includes misinformation

Breaking News
This Thursday, May 14, 2020 photo shows the National Guard delivering food to cars at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank food distribution, in Cleveland. The Ohio Army and Air Guard saw its mission expand several times in the past three months. It now has three primary coronavirus missions: food distribution, security staffing and medical help in prisons, and collection of personal protective equipment. On Monday it adds a fourth: spreading out across the state to expand testing in nursing homes to all staff. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The head of the Ohio National Guard says one of the challenges he faced in the organization’s COVID-19 efforts was battling misinformation about guard members’ roles.

Major General John Harris is adjutant general of the state guard. He says as soon as the guard was deployed, rumors flew about the imposition of martial law.

The guard was also accused of plotting to enforce illegal orders and take away people’s constitutional rights.

Harris says the guard’s coronavirus missions have helped allay concerns. Guard members are distributing food, filling in at prisons, and will soon be testing staff in nursing homes.

