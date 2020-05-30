Groceries, not guns: Guard challenge includes misinformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The head of the Ohio National Guard says one of the challenges he faced in the organization’s COVID-19 efforts was battling misinformation about guard members’ roles.
Major General John Harris is adjutant general of the state guard. He says as soon as the guard was deployed, rumors flew about the imposition of martial law.
The guard was also accused of plotting to enforce illegal orders and take away people’s constitutional rights.
Harris says the guard’s coronavirus missions have helped allay concerns. Guard members are distributing food, filling in at prisons, and will soon be testing staff in nursing homes.
